3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

"I think there's some younger women that can look at me and know that they can go into fields like this too," said PSU senior Shelby Bicknell.

Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field. Lexington Peterson and Kylie Declue also earned themselves exclusive plastics internships they'll participate in this summer.

All three are proud to bring more diversity to the plastics field. According to DataUsa, 76% of people with degrees in polymer and plastics engineering are male. But these three women give a lot of credit to Pitt State, a school they say looks beyond a student's gender.

"I notice that there are more men in my classes. I don't really see it that way. I look at the plastics program here at Pitt State as an opportunity because of all the equipment we have. The excellent family is what you're promised; people who care about you," said PSU freshman Lexington Peterson

"It's really exciting for me because I know that there are younger women who are sitting there thinking, 'Oh maybe I can't go into engineering because it is a predominantly male field.' But here at Pitt State, I just feel like everyone's equal. We all get an equal opportunity to work on the machines and I don't really feel like there's any discrimination in any way," said PSU sophomore Kylie Declue.

"I really love that the field is growing with women. There's always a couple of girls in my classes, so I can tell there are more going into this major. I think it's a smart move, and I think it adds a whole new perspective to their field," said Bicknell.

And while these three are happy to be role models, it's not hard to see why they give a lot of credit to PSU, a school that views them as leaders and not simply talented girls.

"I don't think of them as the three ladies that are going. We have a lot of diversity in our program. In plastics there are so many opportunities. There are job opportunities and fields they can go into. It doesn't really matter what race or size or shape anybody is. They can succeed in a lot of different areas," said Professor Paul Herring.