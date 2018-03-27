Quantcast

3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field - KOAM TV 7

3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

"I think there's some younger women that can look at me and know that they can go into fields like this too," said PSU senior Shelby Bicknell.

Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field. Lexington Peterson and Kylie Declue also earned themselves exclusive plastics internships they'll participate in this summer. 

All three are proud to bring more diversity to the plastics field. According to DataUsa, 76% of people with degrees in polymer and plastics engineering are male. But these three women give a lot of credit to Pitt State, a school they say looks beyond a student's gender.

"I notice that there are more men in my classes. I don't really see it that way. I look at the plastics program here at Pitt State as an opportunity because of all the equipment we have. The excellent family is what you're promised; people who care about you," said PSU freshman Lexington Peterson

"It's really exciting for me because I know that there are younger women who are sitting there thinking, 'Oh maybe I can't go into engineering because it is a predominantly male field.' But here at Pitt State, I just feel like everyone's equal. We all get an equal opportunity to work on the machines and I don't really feel like there's any discrimination in any way," said PSU sophomore Kylie Declue.

"I really love that the field is growing with women. There's always a couple of girls in my classes, so I can tell there are more going into this major. I think it's a smart move, and I think it adds a whole new perspective to their field," said Bicknell.

And while these three are happy to be role models, it's not hard to see why they give a lot of credit to PSU, a school that views them as leaders and not simply talented girls.

"I don't think of them as the three ladies that are going. We have a lot of diversity in our program. In plastics there are so many opportunities. There are job opportunities and fields they can go into. It doesn't really matter what race or size or shape anybody is. They can succeed in a lot of different areas," said Professor Paul Herring.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Kansas "Safer Act" Proposes Conceal Carry in Schools

    Kansas "Safer Act" Proposes Conceal Carry in Schools

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:42:15 GMT

    The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.

    More >>

    The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.

    More >>

  • 3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

    3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:35:59 GMT

    PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field. 

    More >>

    PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field. 

    More >>

  • Pittsburg Police Seize Drugs and Sawed Off Shotgun

    Pittsburg Police Seize Drugs and Sawed Off Shotgun

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:23:51 GMT
    Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people. According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over. Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officer...More >>
    Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people. According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over. Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officer...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.