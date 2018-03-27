Mercy Hospital Receives Vista Award

Mercy Hospital in Joplin has been awarded the Vista Award for its team-based approach to planning, designing and constructing the new hospital.

The Vista Award is given out by the American Society for Healthcare Engineering. It's a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association. Officials say the award recognizes the importance of collaboration, communication and teamwork in creating optimal health care environments.

Mercy Hospital Joplin earned the Vista Award for new construction projects.

"We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our commitment to working together as a team to create a world-class hospital that meets the health care needs of our community," said Gary Pulsipher, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. "I'm so proud of the dedication of our physicians and co-workers who collaborate every day to provide safe, quality care to our patients."

According to Mercy officials, planning for the Joplin campus began almost immediately after the EF-5 tornado destroyed the former St. John's Regional Medical Center. Nearly four years later, the campus opened in March 2015.

Officials say the hospital has all private rooms, the latest technology and storm-hardened features to help protect patients, visitors and Mercy co-workers from the effects of natural disasters.

"Hundreds of people worked together as a cohesive team to design and build the new Mercy campus in Joplin," said John Farnen, Mercy's vice president of facilities. "I'm constantly amazed by the state-of-the-art facility we created and how it has given the community a sense of hope after such a terrible event."

Officials say the hospital also includes a neonatal intensive care unit with private rooms, birthing suites, 3-D mammography and automated breast ultrasound, cancer care in one location, robotic surgery and more.

They say the hospital has also served as a model when building Mercy facilities in other locations because of its dedication to safety and efficiency.

