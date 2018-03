Paradiso & Rasamayi in Concert - April 20, 21

EVOLUTIONARY MUSIC

PARADISO & RASAMAYI IN CONCERT

Unity of Joplin 204 N. Jackson, MO Phone: 417-781-6116 FRIDAY, APRIL 20TH - 7PM APRIL 21ST Manifesting in Divine Alignment Workshop Get Your Tickets at: www.ParadisoAndRasamayi.com

$22 advance - $33 day of

Accelerate Consciousness Expansion in this healing concert, transporting you to a place beyond time & perceived limitations. Featuring Crystal & Aboriginal Didjeridoos, Chanting, Gong, & Singing Bowls containing Ruby, Diamond, Citrine and more!

4 Time Best Album Award Winners!

Southeastern U.S.Tour