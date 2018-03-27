A Dose of Nature for All - April 29

Diamond, MO–George Washington Carver National Monument invites community members to discover the healing power of parks by celebrating Park Rx Day, Sunday, April 29. Park Rx Day is part of National Park Week taking place from April 21 through 29. George Washington Carver National Monument is hosting a 'Walk with a Doc', 'Yoga in the Park' session, and a 'Plant Based Nutrition Workshop' to celebrate Park Rx Day.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. becoming healthier can literally be a walk in the park! Bring your health related questions and join a doctor from Freeman Health System for a one-mile walk to better health on an accessible path. Then at noon, a certified yoga instructor from Four State Yoga and Restoration will lead participants through gentle flow outdoor class focused on building strength and increasing flexibility. Participants should bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothes that allow bending and moving freely. People are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats, but there will be some available to use. From 1:00-3:00 p.m. celebrity chef and published wellness author of the Super Antioxidant Diet and Nutrition Guide, Robin Jeep, will conduct a nutrition workshop which will include peanuts and sweet potatoes in honor of Dr. Carver's valuable work. Please RSVP your space on the park Facebook event page, by emailing GWCA_interpretation@nps.gov, or by calling the park for this special 'Find your Park' event! Cooking Demonstrations and Samples - Cooked Greens with Beans & Sweet Potatoes w/ Spicy Peanut Sauce - Sweet Potato-Blueberry Peanut Butter Muffins - Full Meal Chopped Salad w/ Thai Peanut-Ginger Dressing

"We are thrilled to host Park Rx Day at George Washington Carver National Monument and want to encourage everyone to get to the park and enjoy the health benefits", says Superintendent Jim Heaney.

Park Rx Day is a day for people everywhere to get to parks and give themselves the gift of good health. The growing Park Rx movement has doctors prescribing time in parks to their patients to improve their health.

Administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior, George Washington Carver National Monument preserves the birthplace and childhood home of George Washington Carver, scientist, educator, and humanitarian. The park is located two miles west of Diamond, Missouri on Highway V, then ¼ mile south on Carver Road. For more information, please call the park at 417-325-4151 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., visit the park website at www.nps.gov/gwca , or visit the park Facebook page.

