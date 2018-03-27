NRMC 15th Annual Golf Classic - May 11

NRMC Foundation to Host 15th Annual Golf Classic

Nevada Regional Medical Center Foundation will host the 15th annual Caring with Pride Golf Classic May 11th at the Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course. This year’s players and sponsors are working to help the Foundation fund capital projects for the NRMC 2019 fiscal year.

Monies from past events have helped to fund purchases such as new patient beds and the digital sign placed on the main hospital campus on south Ash Street in 2017.

The tournament is open to the first 36 teams who register and will be scored with a first, second and third place team in at least three flights, depending on the number of teams registered. This year, as in recent years, prizes awarded will be in cash, totaling more than $4,000.

Anyone may come to the golf course to purchase tickets for an opportunity to win drawing prizes donated from local businesses and sports teams. As always, participants will also be swinging to win side-event contests and impressive hole-in-one prizes on the par 3 holes.

Sponsorships of the Caring with Pride Golf Classic are also available. Deadline to register is May 4. For more information, call the NRMC Foundation office at (417) 448-3801 or visit www.nrmchealth.com.