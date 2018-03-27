Missouri House Backs Ban on Most Abortions After 20 Weeks

The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.More >>
PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field.More >>
The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'More >>
