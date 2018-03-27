Quantcast

MSSU Golf Finishes 12th at St. Edwards Invitational - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Golf Finishes 12th at St. Edwards Invitational

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Austin, Texas -- The Missouri Southern men's golf team improved its team total by three strokes and finished 12th overall at the St. Edward's Invitational today hosted at Onion Creek Country Club. 

Logan Greer finished with a three-day total of 224 and tied for 35th individually. Tristan Haltom was tied for 39th at 225, while Connor Neil finished with a 229. Taylor Haltom shot a 230 and Grant Sikes finished with a 241. 

Cameron won the team title with a three-day total of 864, one stroke in front of St. Edward's which shot a 865. Western New Mexico was third, followed by West Texas A&M and Regis to round out the top five. 

Oklahoma Christian was sixth followed by Rogers State, Dallas Baptist, UT-Permian Basin, Fort Lewis, Texas A&M International and Southern. 

The Lions will be back in action next week when the Lions travel to Mountain Home, Ark. to compete in the Henderson State Invitational at Big Creek Golf Club. Action will take place on April 2-3. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Kansas "Safer Act" Proposes Conceal Carry in Schools

    Kansas "Safer Act" Proposes Conceal Carry in Schools

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:42:15 GMT

    The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.

    More >>

    The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.

    More >>

  • 3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

    3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:35:59 GMT

    PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field. 

    More >>

    PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field. 

    More >>

  • Pittsburg Police Seize Drugs and Sawed Off Shotgun

    Pittsburg Police Seize Drugs and Sawed Off Shotgun

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:23:51 GMT
    Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people. According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over. Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officer...More >>
    Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people. According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over. Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officer...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.