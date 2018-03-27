MSSU Golf Finishes 12th at St. Edwards Invitational

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Austin, Texas -- The Missouri Southern men's golf team improved its team total by three strokes and finished 12th overall at the St. Edward's Invitational today hosted at Onion Creek Country Club.



Logan Greer finished with a three-day total of 224 and tied for 35th individually. Tristan Haltom was tied for 39th at 225, while Connor Neil finished with a 229. Taylor Haltom shot a 230 and Grant Sikes finished with a 241.



Cameron won the team title with a three-day total of 864, one stroke in front of St. Edward's which shot a 865. Western New Mexico was third, followed by West Texas A&M and Regis to round out the top five.



Oklahoma Christian was sixth followed by Rogers State, Dallas Baptist, UT-Permian Basin, Fort Lewis, Texas A&M International and Southern.



The Lions will be back in action next week when the Lions travel to Mountain Home, Ark. to compete in the Henderson State Invitational at Big Creek Golf Club. Action will take place on April 2-3.