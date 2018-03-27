Gorillas Move Up Weekend Softball Games

Friend his .667 for the week, including two doubles and a home run.More >>
Highlights from Webb City's 8-3 win over Joplin Tuesday night.More >>
Friday's festivities at PSU will feature 20 of the best senior girls and boys basketball players in southeast Kansas.More >>
Ronnie Ressel and the Lions will host four different camps this summer.More >>
The Lions will have their first spring practice on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Pitt State will host double-headers against UNK (Thursday) and Fort Hays State (Friday) this week.More >>
The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.More >>
PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field.More >>
The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'More >>
