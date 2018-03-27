MSSU Announces Changes to Football Coaching Staff

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- Head football coach Denver Johnson has announced six new assistant coaches for his staff for the upcoming season.



The list of new coaches include many years of experience and multiple coaches with previous head coaching experience, as well as a familiar face to the football staff.



Joining the coaching staff will be: Mike Fanoga (Defensive Line), Mike Knoll (Linebackers), Demo Odems III (Wide Receivers), Paul An (Tight Ends/H-Backs), Byron Anderson(Defensive Secondary), and Cody Green (Running Backs).



"I am truly excited about the coaching staff we have assembled to lead our Lion program moving forward," Johnson said. "I was very deliberate in my selection of coaches and put a very high premium on character and integrity, as well as highly qualified football coaches. I fell blessed to have such impressive gentlemen agree with me and buy into not only what we are building here at MSSU but how we are building it as well. These fine men and their families will be great additions to Joplin and the extended MSSU community."



Fanoga is a veteran of more than 30 years in coaching and comes to Southern from Virginia Union University where he was a defensive coordinator for the Panthers. Prior to that, Fanoga had been a defensive coordinator at Morgan State and has also spent times on staffs at Wyoming, New Mexico State, Kentucky, Valdosta State and Iowa Wesleyan.



Knoll is another veteran coach and re-joins Kenny Evans after serving on his staff previously at Northeastern State. Knoll has previously been a head coach at both the Division I (New Mexico State) and Division II (Upper Iowa) levels, as well as coaching on staffs at Tulsa, Northwestern and Miami. He got his coaching start in 1975 at Missouri Western.



Odems III comes to Missouri Southern after serving at East Texas Baptist University where he was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Prior to ETBU, Odems has coached on the staffs at Stephen F. Austin, Montana State, Arkansas-Monticello and Wisconsin. He played collegiately at Iowa for legendary coach Hayden Fry.



An comes to Southern after two seasons at Western State University where he was the offensive line coach. An previously coached at Langston Univsity and Fresno State. He played collegiately at Northern Arizona.



Anderson is making his second stint as a member of the football coaching staff at Missouri Southern, having previously served on Daryl Daye's staff from 2012-13. He comes to Southern after four years on the staff at Arkansas-Pine Bluff where he coached the secondary. He is a graduate of Grambling State.



Green comes to Southern after serving three years on the staff at Nevada-Las Vegas. Green is a former quarterback at both Nebraska and Tulsa where he helped lead the Golden Hurricane to the 2012 Liberty Bowl Championship.



Remaining on staff for Johnson will be Kenny Evans as defensive coordinator and Caleb Lewis as the kickers coach.