Dates Set for MSSU Women's BB Summer Camps

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – Head coach Ronnie Ressel and the Missouri Southern Women's Basketball summer camps are back with four different opportunities to learn the fundamentals and take your game to the next level.
 
The camp season tips off with the Lion Spring Fling & Shooting camps on April 14th before taking a month to prepare for a stretch of three more full of day and overnight fun throughout June.
 
To register you can click on the link www.mssuwomensbasketballcamps.com and find all camp dates, times, and key information. For further info, you can also get ahold of the staff at 417-625-9613.
 
A list of the full schedule is below with all of them being held inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on the campus of Missouri Southern.
 
Camps:
Lion Spring Fling & Shooting Camp | April 14th  |4th - 8th graders
            Check in: 8:30 am
            Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
            Check in: 12:30 pm
            Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
 
High School Elite Camp | June 18th  & 19th | 9th - 12th graders
            Check in: 12:00 pm (18th)
            Check out: 12:00 pm (19th)
 
Team Camp | June 19th - 21st  | Varsity, JV, Freshman, and Junior High teams 
            Check in: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm (19th)
            Check out: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm (21st)
 
Young Players Camp | June 25th - 27th | 4th - 8th graders
            Check in: 8:30 am each morning
            Check out: 12:00 pm each afternoon
           

  • Kansas "Safer Act" Proposes Conceal Carry in Schools

  • 3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

  • Pittsburg Police Seize Drugs and Sawed Off Shotgun

    Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people. According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over. Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officer...More >>
