Rosters Announced for SEK All-Star Game

The 2018 Southeast Kansas High School Basketball All-Star game is coming back to Pittsburg for the 12th straight year.

The game will be on Friday, March 30th at John Lance Arena at Pitt State, and features 20 of the best senior girls and boys basketball players in the CNC, SEK, Three Rivers, Pioneer and Tri-Valley leagues.

The girls game will start at 6:00 pm with the boys game starting immediately after. There will also be three-point contests and a dunk contest.

Below are the rosters for Friday's All-Star festivities.

GIRLS ROSTERS

Team 100.7 Number First Name Last Name Height Position School 5 Meagan Wright 5-6 G Chetopa 10 Tristan Gegg 5-7 G Labette County 11 Skyelar Brown 5-9 G Fort Scott 15 Jacey Murphy 5-4 G Girard 20 Lyssa Schabel 5-8 F Independence 22 Camryn Hoover 5-5 G Eureka 24 Paige Jensen 5-6 G Galena 32 Emily Winter 5-10 F St. Paul 35 Abbie Casper 5-6 G Pittsburg 45 Zoe Marshall 6-0 F Pleasanton

Team KHSQ Number First Name Last Name Height Position School 11 Ali LaForge 5-9 G Erie 13 Morgan Cassidy 5-5 G Columbus 15 Sydney Rice 5-7 G St. Paul 21 Marci VanBecelaere 5-6 G St. Mary's-Colgan 22 Katelin O'Brien 5-9 G/F St. Paul 23 Sydnee Crain 5-9 G Girard 25 Taylor Peterson 5-5 G Frontenac 33 Brea Buoy 5-4 G Caney Valley 35 Madison Cook 5-11 F Fort Scott 42 Madison Dehlinger 5-11 F Eureka

BOYS ROSTERS

Team 100.7 Number First Name Last Name Height Position School 2 Ashton Clevenger 6-0 G Erie 4 Jesse Jones 6-0 G Fort Scott 5 Ethan Goff 5-10 G Girard 11 Magic Reliford 6-0 G Labette County 12 Brandon Gray 6-4 F Jayhawk-Linn 14 Garrett Hall 6-3 G/F Galena 23 Drew Roelfs 6-1 G Pittsburg 30 Ryan Robertson 6-2 F Cherryvale 32 Jordan Smith 5-11 G Yates Center 33 Cody O'Neill 6-6 F Neodesha