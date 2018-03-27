Quantcast

Rosters Announced for SEK All-Star Game

The 2018 Southeast Kansas High School Basketball All-Star game is coming back to Pittsburg for the 12th straight year.

The game will be on Friday, March 30th at John Lance Arena at Pitt State, and features 20 of the best senior girls and boys basketball players in the CNC, SEK, Three Rivers, Pioneer and Tri-Valley leagues.

The girls game will start at 6:00 pm with the boys game starting immediately after. There will also be three-point contests and a dunk contest. 

Below are the rosters for Friday's All-Star festivities. 

                                                                                           GIRLS ROSTERS

Team 100.7

Number

First Name

Last Name

Height

Position

School

5

Meagan

Wright

5-6

G

Chetopa

10

Tristan

Gegg

5-7

G

Labette County

11

Skyelar

Brown

5-9

G

Fort Scott

15

Jacey

Murphy

5-4

G

Girard

20

Lyssa

Schabel

5-8

F

Independence

22

Camryn

Hoover

5-5

G

Eureka

24

Paige

Jensen

5-6

G

Galena

32

Emily

Winter

5-10

F

St. Paul

35

Abbie

Casper

5-6

G

Pittsburg

45

Zoe

Marshall

6-0

F

Pleasanton

Team KHSQ

Number

First Name

Last Name

Height

Position

School

11

Ali

LaForge

5-9

G

Erie

13

Morgan

Cassidy

5-5

G

Columbus

15

Sydney

Rice

5-7

G

St. Paul

21

Marci

VanBecelaere

5-6

G

St. Mary's-Colgan

22

Katelin

O'Brien

5-9

G/F

St. Paul

23

Sydnee

Crain

5-9

G

Girard

25

Taylor

Peterson

5-5

G

Frontenac

33

Brea

Buoy

5-4

G

Caney Valley

35

Madison

Cook

5-11

F

Fort Scott

42

Madison

Dehlinger

5-11

F

Eureka

                                                                                             BOYS ROSTERS

Team 100.7

Number

First Name

Last Name

Height

Position

School

2

Ashton

Clevenger

6-0

G

Erie

4

Jesse

Jones

6-0

G

Fort Scott

5

Ethan

Goff

5-10

G

Girard

11

Magic

Reliford

6-0

G

Labette County

12

Brandon

Gray

6-4

F

Jayhawk-Linn

14

Garrett

Hall

6-3

G/F

Galena

23

Drew

Roelfs

6-1

G

Pittsburg

30

Ryan

Robertson

6-2

F

Cherryvale

32

Jordan

Smith

5-11

G

Yates Center

33

Cody

O'Neill

6-6

F

Neodesha

Team KSHQ

Number

First Name

Last Name

Height

Position

School

1

Dylan

Wilson

6-1

G

Southeast

2

Chase

Curtis*

6-6

G/F

Pittsburg

2

Brenden

Doherty

6-3

G

St. Paul

3

Kash

Parmes

5-10

G

Eureka

11

Jeremiah

Buche

6-0

G

St. Mary's-Colgan

15

Ben

George

6-4

G/F

Uniontown

22

Tanner

Russell

5-11

G

Labette County

23

Ethan

Holloway

6-8

F

Iola

24

Trevor

Little

6-2

F

Galena

32

Marque

English

6-6

G/F

Pittsburg

45

Max

Sheffer

6-5

F

Baxter Springs

*Unable to play due to injury

