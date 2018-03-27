Southern SS Friend Named MIAA Hitter of the Week

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. - Missouri Southern softball's senior shortstop Shelby Friend was recognized as Co-Hitter of the Week by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Tuesday afternoon.



Friend went a combined 8-for-12 (.667) at the plate, including two doubles and a homerun for five RBIs and two runs scored in four games during the Lions home-and-home series with Pittsburg State last weekend.



The Newburg product led off the series with a two-run homer and continued onto game two by recording three singles and a double in a perfect 4-for-4 stand to conclude day one.



When the Lions returned home, Friend kept up her stellar showing and gave Southern an early 2-1 lead after singling up the middle in third. She followed up later in the sixth through a sacrifice-fly which tied the game at 4-4 and provided a chance for teammate Erika Lutgen to knock in two RBIs, leading to a Lions 6-4 victory.



MSSU took game two as well, 4-2, in which the senior registered another sacrifice-fly to advance the runner to third base. The baserunner eventually scored later in the inning to knot it up at 1-1 at the end of the first.



The Lions take on Southwest Baptist on the road tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 pm.