Missouri Senator McCaskill Faces 20 Challengers

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri will have plenty of competition as she seeks re-election this year. 
    Candidate filing officially came to a close Tuesday, and McCaskill drew 20 challengers.
     The Democratic senator will face six others from her own party. 
    Attorney General Josh Hawley is the most prominent of her 11 Republican challengers.
     She also faces one Libertarian and two Green Party candidates.
    All eight of Missouri's U.S. House members also will face challengers, as will Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway.
     All told, 625 people filed for federal and state offices in Missouri. That's just shy of the high of 633 in 2002.

