MSSU Left Out Of Tuition Deal - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Left Out Of Tuition Deal

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
The top Missouri House budgeter and the state's public colleges and universities have worked out a deal to limit tuition increases in exchange for steady state funding.
    The only exception to the tuition hike limit is Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
    Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick on Tuesday said most schools have agreed to cap tuition hikes at 1 percent. 
    In exchange, House members in a voice vote Tuesday agreed to a plan to keep higher education funding level next fiscal year, which starts in July.
    Higher education funding was at risk after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens proposed $68 million in reductions on top of cuts he enacted this fiscal year.
 But legislative budgeters quickly panned Greitens' plan and pledged to work to avoid cuts.
 

