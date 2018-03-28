KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-28

Quantcast

SAFER ACT

  • A Kansas bill proposes allowing school districts make their own decision on conceal carry, but there is a stipulation.  The Safer Act would allow school districts to let teachers and staff carry concealed guns, with the proper training.  The Safer Act also says there would be a “presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.  More information on this bill is on our website.

ALTON STERLING RULING

  • Louisiana's Attorney General will not file charges against two Baton Rouge police officers....in the death of Alton Sterling.  The 37-year old father of five, was shot and killed by police in 2016, as they tried to arrest him outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.  A months-long review of the incident by the State Attorney General found the officers' actions to be reasonable and justified.

SACRAMENTO PROTESTS

  • Protests continue in Sacramento, California following the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police.  Stephon Clark's brother interrupted a city council meeting Tuesday calling for justice.  Police shot and killed Clark in his grandmother's backyard last week believing he had a gun.  It was a cell phone.

