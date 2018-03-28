Pet Connection: Sadie & Ozzie

Meet Sadie and Ozzie!

Sadie is an 8-year old Corgi Mix! She is very energetic and loves to run and play. If it weren't for the gray on her face, you almost couldn't tell she wasn't still a puppy! Sadie knows commands like lay down, get down, spin, roll over and shake. She’s crate trained and potty-trained. She has never met a person she didn't like and is great with kids. However Sadie is kind of picky about her dog friends and we suggest a meet and great if you have other dogs. Sadie is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

Ozzie has been a resident at Golden Paw since 5/12/2016! It’s time to find this 3-year old Collie Mix a forever home. He listens very well and is great with other animals. Ozzie is one of the favorites at the shelter but nearly two years is too long for him to stay at Golden Paw. He would make a great family pet. Ozzie is also neutered and is up to date on his vaccines.

Here's a link to the Golden Paw Facebook site.