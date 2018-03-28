Maundy Thursday: Reenactment - March 29

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:48:27 GMT
SAFER ACT A Kansas bill proposes allowing school districts make their own decision on conceal carry, but there is a stipulation. The Safer Act would allow school districts to let teachers and staff carry concealed guns, with the proper training. The Safer Act also says there would be a “presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry. More information on this bill is on our website. ALTON STERLING RULING Louisiana's...More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:23:51 GMT
Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people. According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over. Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officer...More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:46:01 GMT
The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'
Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:38:54 GMT
JOE BECKER BOOKINGS Joplin city officials say it looks like this is going to be a fun year at Joe Becker stadium. The parks director says the stadium is about 90% booked for the season with baseball games. These games will include players from high school, college, and teams that are part of national tournaments. The stadium hosted about 250 games last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300. SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES The FBI is analyzi...More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:17:06 GMT
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-07 23:42:02 GMT
Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 5:00 PM EST2018-02-26 22:00:59 GMT
Girard Public Library Events: March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend) March 19th - Gen...More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:29 GMT
Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties AREA APPRECIATION DAYS at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson March 26 – April 3, 2018 Adults $11/ Children $10 Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s impor...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:10:53 GMT
Memorial Auditorium announces new comedy series Pittsburg, KS – March 21, 2018 – The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium has announced a new comedy series, titled It Came from the Basement. The string of shows begins 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 28, and consists of six 90-minute acts, featuring national touring stand-up comedians. Performances are suited for audiences 18 years of age and older. It Came from the Basement gets its unusual name from the venue – the lower level...More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:49:41 GMT
SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "Habitat Associations of the Broad-headed Skink in Kansas"Zack Cordes, Biologist, Ecological Services, Kansas Dept. Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, will talk about his two year study of the Broad-headed Skink at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. This is a threatened species in Kansas and little is known of the habitat requirements ...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:09:26 GMT
Thursday, March 29 at 10 AM - 11 AM McDonald County Library 808 Bailey Rd, Pineville, Missouri 64856 Please join us for a Special Storytime followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, Thursday, March 29th @ 10:00am in Pineville, and again at the Southwest City Anne Croxdale Memorial Library @ 12:30pm. All Programs of the McDonald County Library are free to attend. Suggested age range: birth to 5 years. https://www.facebook.com/events/156988164978849/More >>
