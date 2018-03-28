5K Glow Run/Walk Benefit- April 20

Benefit for Safehouse Crisis Center
Parsons, KS- The Labette Community College Public Relations class is hosting a 5K walk/run on Friday, April 20 at Forest Park in Parsons, Kansas. "One Step Closer to Awareness 5K Glow Walk/Run" is designed to raise awareness for sexual assault and benefit Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg.
Early registration is underway now through April 13. For a $10 entry fee participants receive glow sticks for the run, snacks, water, and medals for the top ten finishers, as well as an entry into a drawing for wireless headphones. Remaining funds will benefit Safehouse. Individuals who do not register or miss the deadline, are still encouraged to attend, but will not receive glow sticks or be eligible for the drawing.
On the evening of the event, participants will check-in between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. beside the stage in Forest Park to pick up runners bibs and glow sticks. Prior to the run guest speakers from Labette County Mental Health, the United Way, and Safehouse Crisis Center will share information on Sexual Assault Awareness. At 8 p.m. participants will get set for the 5K to begin and complete the walk/run around the perimeter of the park. Music will be played throughout the evening.
Visit labette.edu and click on the "One Step Closer to Awareness 5K Glow Walk/Run" link to access the registration form. Completed registration forms and the $10 registration fee should be mailed by April 13 to: Labette Community College, attn. Tonya Bell, 200 South 14th Street, Parsons, KS 67357. For event questions, contact tonyab@labette.edu or call 620-820-1121.
