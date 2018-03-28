Mental Health First Aid Course: Youth Version - June 12 in Parsons, KS at Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Inc.

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is an interactive public education program. Through the course, individuals are able to learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. Labette Center is proud to be able to provide both the adult and youth versions of this course.

Labette Center is able to provide this course to Labette County and the surrounding areas. To schedule a course or find out about upcoming courses, please call 620-421-3770 and ask for Monica Simpson. You may also contact us by submitting your email address below and we will get back with you as quickly as possible.

Registration for the Mental Health First Aid course is $50.00. This cost covers materials, snacks and lunch.

CURRENTLY THIS COURSE IS BEING PROVIDED FREE OF CHARGE THROUGH VARIOUS FUNDING SOURCES .

June 12th, 2018 8:00am-5:00pm - Youth Version - held at LCMHS

*Space for this class is limited. Please register in advance.

Register at: http://www.lcmhs.com/mental-health-first-aid.html