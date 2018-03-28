Joplin City Council Candidate Forum - March 29

The Joplin Rotary Club will host the Joplin City Council candidates for a community forum at their regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow, March 29th, at noon. It will take place at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. The ten candidates will be there to discuss their stance on community issues and take questions from the audience.
The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.More >>
PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field.More >>
The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
