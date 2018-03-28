Some Joplin Trash Customers Will See Small Rate Increase

The annual Joplin residential trash and bulky item drop off rates will increase on April 1st.

According to the City of Joplin, the contract with Republic Services allows for a 2% price increase for residential trash for all single-family houses and duplexes. On April 1st, 2018, the rate will increase 22 cents. The City says its administration fee will remain at 55 cents. Currently, the residential trash service monthly rate is $11.18 plus the 55 cents. The new rate total will be $11.95 for residents living in a single-family dwelling or duplex.

Curbside Recycling

The City says the price for curbside recycling will remain the same at $4.75 per month. They say to encourage curbside recycling subscriptions and as a thank you to current recyclers, Republic Services has chosen to forego the contracted price increase for curbside recycling. Residents participating in curbside recycling get a 96-gallon polycart for disposing all acceptable items:

The following items will be accepted in the curbside recycling program and placed co-mingled (mixed all together) in the light blue lid cart: Aluminum Cans, Trays & Foils; Steel, Tin, and empty Aerosols cans; Plastic #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 7 bottles and buckets; Paper and Newspapers; Cardboard and Chipboard. All items need to be clean, empty and dry, plus cardboard boxes need to be flattened.

Recycling is serviced the same day as trash, but by a different truck at a different time. Residents must enroll in this program to participate, and can do so by calling 1-800-431-1507 or online at www.republicservices.com/Joplin.

Glass bottles, jars, or jugs are not be accepted as part of the curbside program, however, container glass will still be accepted at the Joplin Recycling Center located at 1310 W. A Street. The Recycling Center is open 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Bulk Items

The City of Joplin also has a contract allowing Joplin residential trash customers to drop off their bulky items at the Republic Servies Transfer station at 1715 East Front Street (Old Route 66) in Galena, Kansas. That service will have a 1% price increase starting on April 1st, 2018.

With this contractual increase, the new pricing, based on the length of trailers, ranges from $10.10 to $13.13 per load or $17.17 to $24.24 for loads that also include tree limbs and brush. Tires cost $4.54 each with a limit of five tires per trip. Any load over 2,000 pounds is not part of the subsidized program. Joplin residential trash customers must bring their residential City of Joplin utility bill for sewer and trash plus matching identification with them to the transfer station in order to receive the subsidized price.

Program hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Items that are not accepted include liquids, chemicals, hazardous materials, appliances, commercial waste, lead acid batteries, regular weekly trash, leaves and grass clippings. For information on how to dispose of these items, contact the City of Joplin at 417-624-0820 ext. 501.

------

For questions about curbside recycling or trash service, contact Republic at 1-800-431-1507. If questions are about billing, please call the Finance Department at 417-627-2955.