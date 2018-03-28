Pittsburg to Conduct Fire Hydrant Testing

The Pittsburg Fire Department will start testing the City's nearly 1,300 fire hydrants on April 3rd.

City of Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons says the fire department conducts these tests each year to ensure water quality for Pittsburg residents.

"Testing and flushing fire hydrants improves the quality of the water our residents use every day," says Simons. "It also helps us identify any mechanical issues, so that we can ensure that we have good water service during emergencies."

The fire department gathers flow data on the hydrants, which helps them determine which hydrants are the best to access, when responding to a fire-related emergency. According to Simons, fire hydrant testing is also required for the City's ISO (Insurance Service Office) score, which measures the fire prevention and fire suppression capabilities of cities.

"The City of Pittsburg currently maintains an ISO rating of 2 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best," said Simons.

The testing is expected to take several months. If weather is favorable, officials hope the process will be done in June.

The testing could cause some rust to appear in your water for a short amount of time. The City says while there are no health hazards associated with this, it's best to avoid washing white clothing while the testing occurs to avoid the possibility of stains.

The City says it will publish daily updates with specific times and locations on Facebook, Twitter and local TV cable channel 6. A resource page on the City's website is also available for additional information: www.pittks.org/fire-hydrant-flushing.