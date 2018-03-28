Well Being Check on Kids Leads to Discovery of Meth Lab

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed items they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house.

Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms.

The owner of the home, a 36-year-old Casey Gouge, was not present during the search warrant. The Sheriff's Office is asking for charges of manufacturing of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm to be filed. Authorities are searching for him.

41-year-old Evan Masters, who authorities say is known to be staying at the Madre Lane residence, was located during a car stop. They found items commonly associated with the production of meth in the vehicle. Masters was arrested on two outstanding warrants (previous charges) for a probation violation and failure to appear on non-support. Authorities are asking for a charge of manufacturing of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff's Office says the children were later located and found safe. They've been placed with a family member at this time.