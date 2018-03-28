Quantcast

Well Being Check on Kids Leads to Discovery of Meth Lab - KOAM TV 7

Well Being Check on Kids Leads to Discovery of Meth Lab

Updated:
Evan Masters Evan Masters
Casey Gouge Casey Gouge

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed items they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house.

Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms.

The owner of the home, a 36-year-old Casey Gouge, was not present during the search warrant. The Sheriff's Office is asking for charges of manufacturing of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm to be filed. Authorities are searching for him.

41-year-old Evan Masters, who authorities say is known to be staying at the Madre Lane residence, was located during a car stop. They found items commonly associated with the production of meth in the vehicle. Masters was arrested on two outstanding warrants (previous charges) for a probation violation and failure to appear on non-support. Authorities are asking for a charge of manufacturing of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff's Office says the children were later located and found safe. They've been placed with a family member at this time.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man Charged With Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County

    Man Charged With Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:55:09 GMT
    Angelo BurgosAngelo Burgos
    Angelo BurgosAngelo Burgos
    A Noel, Missouri man is arrested and charged after firing several rounds at a truck. According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, deputies and law enforcement from the Noel Marshal Office investigated several gunshots in and around Noel, Missouri. Authorities say they discovered that some shots were taken at a person. They say several others were warning type shots into the air inside city limits. A suspect was identified yesterday (March 27) and arrested. Angelo Burgos is...More >>
    A Noel, Missouri man is arrested and charged after firing several rounds at a truck. According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, deputies and law enforcement from the Noel Marshal Office investigated several gunshots in and around Noel, Missouri. Authorities say they discovered that some shots were taken at a person. They say several others were warning type shots into the air inside city limits. A suspect was identified yesterday (March 27) and arrested. Angelo Burgos is...More >>

  • Well Being Check on Kids Leads to Discovery of Meth Lab

    Well Being Check on Kids Leads to Discovery of Meth Lab

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:41:43 GMT

    According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...

    More >>

    According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...

    More >>

  • Pittsburg to Conduct Fire Hydrant Testing

    Pittsburg to Conduct Fire Hydrant Testing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:06:04 GMT
    The Pittsburg Fire Department will start testing the City's nearly 1,300 fire hydrants on April 3rd. City of Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons says the fire department conducts these tests each year to ensure water quality for Pittsburg residents. "Testing and flushing fire hydrants improves the quality of the water our residents use every day," says Simons. "It also helps us identify any mechanical issues, so that we can ensure that we have good water service during ...More >>
    The Pittsburg Fire Department will start testing the City's nearly 1,300 fire hydrants on April 3rd. City of Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons says the fire department conducts these tests each year to ensure water quality for Pittsburg residents. "Testing and flushing fire hydrants improves the quality of the water our residents use every day," says Simons. "It also helps us identify any mechanical issues, so that we can ensure that we have good water service during ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.