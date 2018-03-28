Man Charged With Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County

A Noel, Missouri man is arrested and charged after firing several rounds at a truck.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, deputies and law enforcement from the Noel Marshal Office investigated several gunshots in and around Noel, Missouri. Authorities say they discovered that some shots were taken at a person. They say several others were warning type shots into the air inside city limits. A suspect was identified yesterday (March 27) and arrested. Angelo Burgos is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause, Burgos did confess to three incidents of firing his weapon.

Burgos was arraigned today in court (March 28).