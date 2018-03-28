Warrant Issued After Drugs Are Discovered In A Bible

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office arrests a Nevada woman after Detention Officers found what they believed to be marijuana hidden inside of a Bible intended for an inmate in the County Jail.

Authorities say Ashley A. Despain is charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance in a jail, a Class D Felony. They say she walked into the Sheriff's Office Monday evening (March 26) asking to give a Bible to an inmate.

According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, the Detention Officer found what's believed to be marijuana inside the Bible's binding while inspecting it. A deputy was called and Despain was arrested at the Sheriff's Office.

Mosher said another person who drove to the Sheriff’s Office with Despain was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The Sheriff said they have caught people attempting to smuggle contraband and drugs into the jail before, but never in a Bible. "If you show up at the Sheriff’s Office with drugs, you shouldn’t be surprised when you get arrested" Mosher said.

Despain was taken to the Vernon County Jail on a $5,000 bond.