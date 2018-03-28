Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Using New Technology

Quantcast

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

"Just like a lil love letter, you know"
Benjamin Nordby is staying in touch with his wife through the new Kiosks.
Previously, friends and family had around a week each month to visit during business hours, but now, they can video chat or message their loved ones any day. 
 "It kind of dampers the overall tension and stress. Jail is not the funnest place to be at any given point. But at the same time, it does allow them to visit with family, friends, loved ones that can ease that stress a little bit through the visitation" says the Ottawa County sheriff, Jeremy Floyd.
The new system also helps the jail staff.
"From sick calls to grievances or anything they want, that they would normally hand out for them to fill out and return, but everything is done digitally now"
The sheriff's office funded the internet and the electrical systems. But the machines were essentially given to them by the company they ordered them from. The sheriff's office will be turning in the profits from the minutes the inmates use for the machine payments. Once they are paid off, the sheriff's office will be able to make about 35 cents a minute.
Each payment also is an investment toward the inmate's lives once they get out.
They also can search local jobs that is in the area. And so when they do decide or when that time comes when they're released. They can have some ideas or prospects of job opportunities " says Sheriff Floyd.

"Being able to look forward to something, you know. Looking on there will give them interest in the job. And stuff like that. That way when they get out, they'll know exactly where they're going" says Nordby.
So whether they want to check in with their families at home, or check up on their cases in the law library. Having even abbreviated access to the outside world is keeping morale up.
"Getting pictures from home..you know, keeping in touch with their families. I see it as a big blessing"

