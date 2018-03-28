Joplin Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

38-year-old Jennifer M. Conant pleaded guilty in federal court today (March 28) for her role in a conspiracy to distribute meth that was shipped via UPS from Arizona.

According to Office of the United States Attorney, by pleading guilty, Conant admitted that she had a package shipped via UPS, which contained about one pound of methamphetamine, to a home in Seneca, Missouri. On May 6th, 2017, authorities tracked the suspicious package from its origin in Arizona and once it arrived at the Joplin UPS, searched it to confirm it contained meth.

According to documents, a federal agent then conducted a controlled delivery of the package to its Seneca destination on May 7th, 2017. Shortly after its delivery, officers executed a search warrant and found the package in a bedroom of the home. A person who lived there said that Conant had the packaged shipped to his address and that she had asked about the package just prior to law enforcement executing the search warrant. The resident then called Conant, who arrived at the home about 45 minutes later to pick up the package and was arrested.

Conant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to life in federal prison without parole under federal statues. However, the sentencing will be determined by the court base on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Abram McGull II. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff's Department and the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team.