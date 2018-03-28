Ward Kraft Job Fair - April 10

FORT SCOTT – The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces that Ward Kraft will be holding a job fair Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main St., Downtown fort Scott.

Ward Kraft has immediate openings in sales, production, and office staff. The company’s motto is to hire for the person, not the position. If job seekers have experience or the ambition to learn new skills they are willing to train the right people.

Ward Kraft, established in 1972, is a leading print manufacturer and one of the top employers in the Fort Scott area. More information about the company may be found by visiting www.wardkraft.com.

For more information contact the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce at 620-223-3566 or call Ward Kraft at 877-281-2485.