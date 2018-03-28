Ward Kraft Job Fair - April 10

FORT SCOTT – The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces that Ward Kraft will be holding a job fair Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main St., Downtown fort Scott.
Ward Kraft has immediate openings in sales, production, and office staff. The company’s motto is to hire for the person, not the position. If job seekers have experience or the ambition to learn new skills they are willing to train the right people.
Ward Kraft, established in 1972, is a leading print manufacturer and one of the top employers in the Fort Scott area. More information about the company may be found by visiting www.wardkraft.com.
For more information contact the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce at 620-223-3566 or call Ward Kraft at 877-281-2485.
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...More >>
According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...More >>
The annual Joplin residential trash and bulky item drop off rates will increase on April 1st. According to the City of Joplin, the contract with Republic Services allows for a 2% price increase for residential trash for all single-family houses and duplexes. On April 1st, 2018, the rate will increase 22 cents. The City says its administration fee will remain at 55 cents.More >>
The annual Joplin residential trash and bulky item drop off rates will increase on April 1st. According to the City of Joplin, the contract with Republic Services allows for a 2% price increase for residential trash for all single-family houses and duplexes. On April 1st, 2018, the rate will increase 22 cents. The City says its administration fee will remain at 55 cents.More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>