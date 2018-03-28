Ward Kraft Job Fair - April 10

Quantcast

FORT SCOTT – The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces that Ward Kraft will be holding a job fair Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main St., Downtown fort Scott.

Ward Kraft has immediate openings in sales, production, and office staff. The company’s motto is to hire for the person, not the position. If job seekers have experience or the ambition to learn new skills they are willing to train the right people.

Ward Kraft, established in 1972, is a leading print manufacturer and one of the top employers in the Fort Scott area. More information about the company may be found by visiting www.wardkraft.com.

For more information contact the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce at 620-223-3566 or call Ward Kraft at 877-281-2485.

    The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue.        The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.           

    "Just like a lil love letter, you know" Benjamin Nordby is staying in touch with his wife through the new Kiosks. Previously, friends and family had around a week each month to visit during business hours, but now, they can video chat or message their loved ones any day.   "It kind of dampers the overall tension and stress. Jail is not the funnest place to be at any given point. But at the same time, it does allow them to visit with family, friends, loved ones...More >>
    A Noel, Missouri man is arrested and charged after firing several rounds at a truck. According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, deputies and law enforcement from the Noel Marshal Office investigated several gunshots in and around Noel, Missouri. Authorities say they discovered that some shots were taken at a person. They say several others were warning type shots into the air inside city limits. A suspect was identified yesterday (March 27) and arrested. Angelo Burgos is...More >>
    EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...

    Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
