Liberal Voters Asked to Pass $3 Million Bond For Tornado Shelters

The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...More >>
The annual Joplin residential trash and bulky item drop off rates will increase on April 1st. According to the City of Joplin, the contract with Republic Services allows for a 2% price increase for residential trash for all single-family houses and duplexes. On April 1st, 2018, the rate will increase 22 cents. The City says its administration fee will remain at 55 cents.More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
Camp-now and then offers students on spring break crafts and games while parents work.More >>
Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.More >>
A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.More >>
Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners.More >>
Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.More >>
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.More >>
