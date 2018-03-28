Kansas Lawmaker Says No Progress Made on School Finance

The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...More >>
The annual Joplin residential trash and bulky item drop off rates will increase on April 1st. According to the City of Joplin, the contract with Republic Services allows for a 2% price increase for residential trash for all single-family houses and duplexes. On April 1st, 2018, the rate will increase 22 cents. The City says its administration fee will remain at 55 cents.More >>
