Kansas Regulators Seek to Take Over 15 Nursing Homes - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Regulators Seek to Take Over 15 Nursing Homes

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas regulators are seeking to take over management of 15 nursing homes after the operator of the facilities advised the state it will not be able to make an upcoming payroll.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said Wednesday it has asked 13 district courts to put the facilities in their jurisdiction into receivership while arrangements are made for them to continue providing care for about 845 residents. The agency said Skyline Health Services, which operates the nursing homes, appears to be insolvent.

The facilities are managed by Skyline Health Services, based in Wood Ridge, New Jersey. The company acquired the Kansas nursing homes in 2016.

Mission Health Care has agreed to oversee operation of facilities. Mission operates nursing homes in Kansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Affected Skyline Health nursing homes in Kansas are Chase County Care & Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls; Downs Care & Rehabilitation Center, Downs; Edwardsville Care and Rehabilitation Center, Edwardsville; El Dorado Care & Rehabilitation Center, El Dorado; Eskridge Care & Rehabilitation Center, Eskridge; Kaw River Care & Rehabilitation Center, Edwardsville; Lansing Care & Rehabilitation Center, Lansing; Neodesha Care & Rehabilitation Center, Neodesha; Parkway Care & Rehabilitation Center, Edwardsville; Pittsburg Care & Rehabilitation Center, Pittsburg; Spring Hill Care & Rehabilitation Center, Wakefield; Wellington Care & Rehabilitation Center, Wellington; Wichita Care & Rehabilitation Center, Wichita; and Wilson Care & Rehabilitation Center, Wilson.

