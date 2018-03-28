Quantcast

Missouri House Moves to Ease Regulation on Small Farms

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a proposal that would exempt small farms from parts of the state's clean water law.

The proposal, approved Wednesday, says farms would not need a permit to allow water from their property to run into the state's waterways, whether from irrigation or precipitation. The exemption would not apply to larger farms. The Department of Natural Resources would still be allowed to intervene to stop pollution.

Proponents say this will relieve farmers of unneeded regulation.

Opponents say this could make it harder to catch pollutants.

The bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the Senate, where a similar proposal was given initial approval Monday.

The House bill is HB 1973

The Senate bill is HB 782

