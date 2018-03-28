Royals Lose Perez for 4-6 Weeks

The Kansas City Royals will open up the baseball season on Thursday, and they're going to be without one of their best players.

Catcher Salvador Perez will be out for the next 4-6 weeks, as he recovers from a grade 2 MCL tear. Perez suffered the injury on Tuesday night as the team returned to Kansas City from spring training. The injury will not require surgery. In his absence Drew Butera and Cam Gallagher will split catching duties for Kansas City.

Perez is a five time all-star and is coming off a fantastic season. Last year he hit .268 and set career highs in home runs (27) and RBI's (80).

The Royals will play the White Sox in their season opener on Thursday, followed by an off-day on Friday. They'll wrap up the three game set against Chicago with games on Saturday and Sunday.