UCM Sweeps Pitt State

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Central Missouri University softball team swept an MIAA doubleheader from Pittsburg State University Wednesday (Mar. 28) in Warrensburg, Mo. The Jennies defeated the Gorillas, 6-2 and 10-1 (5 innings).



Pitt State dropped to 13-24 overall and 1-7 in MIAA play, while Central Missouri improved to 19-15 overall and 8-2 in conference action.



Kristen Van Hoosen led the Gorillas in game one, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and one RBI. Lawren McKinney also chipped in with a one-run home run.



In game two, Pitt State was held to just four hits and committed three errors on the game.



Pitt State will return to action this weekend to host University of Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State University. The Gorillas will start play on Thursday (Mar. 28) with a doubleheader against the Lopers. First-pitch is set for 2 p.m. Followed by another doubleheader on Friday (Mar. 29) with a start time of 2 p.m. against the Tigers.