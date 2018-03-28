Lions Sweep DH at Southwest Baptist

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Bolivar, Mo. - The Missouri Southern softball team outscored the Southwest Baptist Bearcats 12-3 in a doubleheader sweep by winning game one 4-1 and then capping off the day with a game-two 8-2 victory inside the SBU Softball Field Wednesday afternoon.



Game One

Lead-off hitter Abi Corbett reached on a third-strike wild pitch and then stole second base to put herself in scoring position. Teammate Elizabeth Windsor grounded out to the right side, leading Corbett to advance to third, which allowed three-hole hitter Shelby Friend to lift one toward right field deep enough to bring Corbett home for the first run of the game (1-0).



The Lions' (16-20) added a couple of insurance runs as MIAA Co-Hitter of the Week, Friend, knocked in two RBIs from a single to centerfield to extend the lead to three (4-1).



They were able to manufacture base runners and put pressure on the Bearcats' defense towards four runs scored on only three hits in the first game on the day.



Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm gets her fifth win and fourth complete game of the season (5-4) after allowing only one run on four hits, while striking out seven batters.



Game Two

Southern capitalized in the second inning from a Windsor double into the left-center field gap to score two runs followed up with a Friend RBI-single, both with two outs on the board, to lead 3-0 at the completion of two.



The squad scored two more runs in the third after the shortstop dropped a pop-fly ball, which would have been the third out recorded.



SBU (12-19) finally got on the board in the bottom half of the third on a double and cut the lead to 5-1. Both teams added a run in the fourth, but the Lions kept the offense going with a run in the sixth and seventh to close out the first doubleheader of the week in the shape of an 8-2 win.



Junior pitcher Taurean Guzman limited the Bearcats to two runs on six hits in a complete-game performance for her eighth win of the year.



Corbett, Windsor, and Friend all registered three hits as the one-two-three punch at the top of the lineup. The trio combined for four RBIs and two runs scored. Angel Badalamenti added a 2-for-5 line with a run batted in.



Next Up

The Lions continue its six games in three days stretch by matching up with the Fort Hays State Tigers for an 11:00 am start time at Joplin High School.