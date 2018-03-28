MSSU Tops PSU in First of Three Meetings

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Pittsburg, Kan -- The 25th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team went down 2-0, but came-from-behind to take out Pittsburg State 4-3 at Al Ortolani Field this afternoon.



The Lions (19-9, 7-7 MIAA) got a 3-for-4 day at the plate from Alex Phillips as he added an RBI. Cory Canterburywent 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Denver Coffee added two hits. Johnny Balsamo had a hit, a run and an RBI, while Alec Alvarez drove in a run.



Corey Cowan started and went four innings, striking out three, while allowing three runs. Joey Reevespitched the final four innings, allowing just one hit, striking out two and walking none, to move to 2-0 on the season.



Pittsburg State (19-10, 11-6 MIAA) got three hits from Colton Pogue.



The Gorillas scored a run in each of the second and third innings, before the Lions answered back with three in the fifth. Balsamo drove in Dan Lenz for the first run and Canterbury drove in Balsamo on a sacrifice fly. Phillips then doubled home Easton Fortuna for the third run of the inning.



PSU tied it at three in the bottom of the fifth before the Lions got the go-ahead run in the seventh on an RBI from Alvarez.



The Lions will be back in action this weekend, playing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Missouri Western.