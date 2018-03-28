Lions Open Spring Practice

Quantcast

The Missouri Southern Lions opened up spring football practice on Wednesday afternoon. The Lions have 15 practices scheduled this spring, with the last one coming on April 21st.

The Lions are looking for a bounce back year after struggling the last few seasons. Last year the Lions went 0-11, and they've won just three games the last three years. This off-season, head coach Denver Johnson made some changes to his coaching staff, adding six new assistants. Even with those changes, the team is still without an offensive coordinator.

"I'm coaching the offensive line here, at least in the spring," Johnson says, "I'm in the offensive room, so I'm kind of taking care of things. We'll assess that after spring, see if I want to keep that title myself or if I want to give it to someone currently on the staff, or I'm going to currently hold that position open, you know, potentially hire someone from the outside.  But right now, my gut tells me either I'll do it, or I'll give the title to somebody on staff."

The MSSU spring practice schedule is below. All practices are open to fans. Start times and dates are subject to change.

Wednesday, March 28 - 3:30 pm
Friday, March 30 - 3:30 pm
Saturday, March 31 - 10 am
Monday, April 2 - 3:30 pm
Wednesday, April 4 - 3:30 pm
Friday, April 6 - 3:30 pm
Saturday, April 7 - 10 am
Monday, April 9 - 3:30 pm
Wednesday, April 11 - 3:30 pm
Friday, April 13 - 3:30 pm
Saturday, April 14 - 10 am
Monday, April 16 - 3:30 pm
Wednesday, April 18 - 3:30 pm
Friday, April 20 - 3:30 pm
Saturday, April 21 - 10 am

