Date Set For Missouri Department of Conservation To Take Control Of Wildcat Glades

A date has been set for the Department of Conservation to take over operational control of Wildcat Glades in Joplin.

July 1st, 2018, Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center will officially drop the "Audubon" name from it's title.

Kevin Badgley, Missouri Department of Conservation: "As for July the 1st, that's just the transition date for us, we were just informed as well that May 19th the facility would close, so I think that's going to be the biggest change for folks."

Now, despite some of the changes that will be taking place inside, Kevin Badgley says these walking trails will remain open during the transition.

Badgley: "We are actively working with the City of Joplin in regards to management of the trail system and as we move forward to the July 1 date, on the actual transfer, the City of Joplin is going to maintain the trail system."

Audubon Society Vice President Doug Meffert issued a statement saying quote "We are very thankful to be able to turn this valued community resource over to our long-time partners at the Missouri Department of Conservation...

We know that their investments will continue to bear fruit in the Joplin community."

And the Department of Conservation is working hard to live up to that expectation.

Badgley: "We're aggressively planning, working with budgets, working right now with leadership in MDC to make sure that we come up with a plan we're also going to be involving the community, having a transition team and making sure that we're on the right track."

The Audubon Society also said two of the wildlife residents will have to relocate.

Trevor the rabbit will be adopted into a new home, and this American Kestrel will be transferred to Pittsburg State University.

Badgley tells us the Conservation offices on site will remain open after the main exhibit area closes in May.

