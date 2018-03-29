March 31, 2018 is the first ever National Stop the Bleed Day. On Saturday, the nationwide campaign will highlight the importance of Stop the Bleed training and provide the public with information and education through local fire, EMS, and health care professionals.
Via Christi Hospital now offers B-Con (bleeding control) classes to help businesses and other places of work keep its employees alive in the event of a mass casualty or accident.
Open Training Dates:
2:00-4:00pm
Pittsburg Fire Department
911 W. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS
6:00-8:00pm
Girard Medical Center
302 N. Hospital Dr.
Girard, KS
6:00pm-8:00pm
Pittsburg Fire Department
911 W. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS
To schedule a class, contact one of the following instructors:
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.