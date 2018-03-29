Quantcast

March 31, 2018 is the first ever National Stop the Bleed Day.  On Saturday, the nationwide campaign will highlight the importance of Stop the Bleed training and provide the public with information and education through local fire, EMS, and health care professionals.

Via Christi Hospital now offers B-Con (bleeding control) classes to help businesses and other places of work keep its employees alive in the event of a mass casualty or accident. 

Open Training Dates:

  • Sunday, April 8,, 2018

2:00-4:00pm

Pittsburg Fire Department

911 W. 4th St.

Pittsburg, KS

  • Monday, April 9, 2018

6:00-8:00pm

Girard Medical Center

302 N. Hospital Dr.

Girard, KS

  • Thursday, April 19, 2018

6:00pm-8:00pm

Pittsburg Fire Department

911 W. 4th St.

Pittsburg, KS

To schedule a class, contact one of the following instructors:

  1. Ascension Via Christi
    • Jessica Cobb - 620-232-0159
    • Mary Reif – 620-235-3524
  2. Girard Medical Center
    • Patti Boore – 620-724-8291
  3. Pittsburg Fire Department
    • Bryan Main – 620-231-1870
  4. Crawford County EMS
    • Kenny Yoakum or Drew Godsey – 620-231-3344
  5. Midwest Aerocare
    • Courtney Harrison or Louis Schmidt – 620-235-1405
