KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-29 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-29

Updated:

LIBERAL SCHOOL BOND

  • Liberal, Missouri residents vote Tuesday on a $3-Million dollar proposal for tornado shelters.   The district hopes to tap FEMA funds to add a gym on to the high school.  It would serve as a community storm shelter.  The elementary school would also get a safe room.  Other improvements would include new heating and air at the high school gymnasium.

RUSSIA CONNECTION

  • For the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has revealed a connection between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence.  Yesterday, prosecutors revealed top Trump campaign official Richard Gates repeatedly spoke with a person he knew was a former Russian Intelligence Officer.  The conversations happened as late as September and October of 2016.  Gates already plead guilty last month to financial fraud and lying to investigators.

STEPHON CLARK

  • Mourners in Sacramento will say their final goodbyes to Stephon Clark.  Clark was shot and killed in his grandmother's backyard last week by police who mistook his cellphone for a gun.  The shooting has sparked mass protests in California and nationwide.     

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:39:08 GMT
  • Well-Known Symbol of Strength After Joplin Tornado Succumbs to Nature

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:30:46 GMT

    The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol.  But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.

  • Liberal Voters Asked to Pass $3 Million Bond For Tornado Shelters

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:23:24 GMT

    The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue.        The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.           

