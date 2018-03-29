Mo-Kan Square Dance - April 6

On Friday, April 6th, Mo-Kan Square Dancers will sponsor a dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 for adult dancers and $3 for youth dancers. All area dancers are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.
The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol. But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
