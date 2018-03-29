Diabetes Education Program - April 10

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, April 10th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N.
Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for April will be "Aging with Diabetes" with guest speaker Brenda Brennan, Nurse Practitioner. Learn the ways aging can influence diabetes control and how you can counteract the effects. The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, call CHC/SEK at 620-240-5027.
The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol. But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, March 27th, deputies were doing a well being check on children at an address on Madre Lane in Carthage when they noticed components they say are commonly associated with the production of methamphetamines in a trash pile in front of the house. Authorities got a search warrant for the home and discovered a meth lab along with several firearms. The owner of the home, a 36-year-old, was not present during the searc...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
