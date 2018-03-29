Diabetes Education Program - April 10

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, April 10th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N.

Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for April will be "Aging with Diabetes" with guest speaker Brenda Brennan, Nurse Practitioner. Learn the ways aging can influence diabetes control and how you can counteract the effects. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call CHC/SEK at 620-240-5027.