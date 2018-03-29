Cedar Tree Barn Event Venue: Meet the New Owners - April 5

Thursday, March 29 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:54:39 GMT
The Joplin Police Department says a skimmer device was found on a gas pump at the Doc Shop (2703 E. 32nd Street). Captain Trevor Duncan says skimmer devices have turned up in Joplin on gas pumps, ATM's and other debit/credit card devices for the last couple of years. The skimming device stores credit and debit card numbers and criminals later download that information. Click Here to read a previous story in Joplin about skimming devices. Joplin Police offer the following tips...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:39:08 GMT
LIBERAL SCHOOL BOND Liberal, Missouri residents vote Tuesday on a $3-Million dollar proposal for tornado shelters. The district hopes to tap FEMA funds to add a gym on to the high school. It would serve as a community storm shelter. The elementary school would also get a safe room. Other improvements would include new heating and air at the high school gymnasium. RUSSIA CONNECTION For the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has revealed a co...More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:23:24 GMT
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.
Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:39:18 GMT
"Just like a lil love letter, you know" Benjamin Nordby is staying in touch with his wife through the new Kiosks. Previously, friends and family had around a week each month to visit during business hours, but now, they can video chat or message their loved ones any day. "It kind of dampers the overall tension and stress. Jail is not the funnest place to be at any given point. But at the same time, it does allow them to visit with family, friends, loved ones...More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:55:09 GMT
A Noel, Missouri man is arrested and charged after firing several rounds at a truck. According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, deputies and law enforcement from the Noel Marshal Office investigated several gunshots in and around Noel, Missouri. Authorities say they discovered that some shots were taken at a person. They say several others were warning type shots into the air inside city limits. A suspect was identified yesterday (March 27) and arrested. Angelo Burgos is...More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:17:06 GMT
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-07 23:42:02 GMT
Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:29 GMT
Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties AREA APPRECIATION DAYS at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson March 26 – April 3, 2018 Adults $11/ Children $10 Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s impor...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:10:53 GMT
Memorial Auditorium announces new comedy series Pittsburg, KS – March 21, 2018 – The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium has announced a new comedy series, titled It Came from the Basement. The string of shows begins 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 28, and consists of six 90-minute acts, featuring national touring stand-up comedians. Performances are suited for audiences 18 years of age and older. It Came from the Basement gets its unusual name from the venue – the lower level...More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:00:07 GMT
The Joplin Rotary Club will host the Joplin City Council candidates for a community forum at their regularly scheduled meeting tomorrow, March 29th, at noon. It will take place at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. The ten candidates will be there to discuss their stance on community issues and take questions from the audience.More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:49:41 GMT
SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "Habitat Associations of the Broad-headed Skink in Kansas"Zack Cordes, Biologist, Ecological Services, Kansas Dept. Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, will talk about his two year study of the Broad-headed Skink at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. This is a threatened species in Kansas and little is known of the habitat requirements ...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:09:26 GMT
Thursday, March 29 at 10 AM - 11 AM McDonald County Library 808 Bailey Rd, Pineville, Missouri 64856 Please join us for a Special Storytime followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, Thursday, March 29th @ 10:00am in Pineville, and again at the Southwest City Anne Croxdale Memorial Library @ 12:30pm. All Programs of the McDonald County Library are free to attend. Suggested age range: birth to 5 years. https://www.facebook.com/events/156988164978849/More >>
