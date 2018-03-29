Ozarks Blood Drive Schedule - April 2-8

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.
Area blood reserves currently are critically short of O negative and A negative types
CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. A negative and O negative blood types are currently under optimum levels, with both types approaching critical one-day supply levels. Healthy donors are strongly encouraged to give at a CBCO blood drive of donor center near you.
There are four convenient CBCO donor centers, including:
Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall - 101 N. Range Line Rd. - Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm
On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 220 donations are needed each day to meet the area's blood needs. You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:
· Arma, KS - 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 5, 2018, Northeast High School, 1003 E. South Street
· Carthage - 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Thursday, April 5, 2018, Carthage High School, 2600 S. River Street
· Pierce City - 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, Pierce City High School, 300 Myrtle
· Pineville - 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Friday, April 6, 2018, McDonald County Courthouse, 602 Main Street
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.
The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol. But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.More >>
The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol. But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>