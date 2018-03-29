Ozarks Blood Drive Schedule - April 2-8

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

Area blood reserves currently are critically short of O negative and A negative types

CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. A negative and O negative blood types are currently under optimum levels, with both types approaching critical one-day supply levels. Healthy donors are strongly encouraged to give at a CBCO blood drive of donor center near you.

There are four convenient CBCO donor centers, including:

Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall - 101 N. Range Line Rd. - Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 220 donations are needed each day to meet the area's blood needs. You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:

· Arma, KS - 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 5, 2018, Northeast High School, 1003 E. South Street

· Carthage - 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Thursday, April 5, 2018, Carthage High School, 2600 S. River Street

· Pierce City - 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, Pierce City High School, 300 Myrtle

· Pineville - 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Friday, April 6, 2018, McDonald County Courthouse, 602 Main Street