JPD Arrest Man Impersonating Store Employee to Steal

"Just like a lil love letter, you know" Benjamin Nordby is staying in touch with his wife through the new Kiosks. Previously, friends and family had around a week each month to visit during business hours, but now, they can video chat or message their loved ones any day. "It kind of dampers the overall tension and stress. Jail is not the funnest place to be at any given point. But at the same time, it does allow them to visit with family, friends, loved ones...

More >>