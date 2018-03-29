Quantcast

JPD Arrest Man Impersonating Store Employee to Steal

Joplin Police Officers arrested a man impersonating a Wal-Mart employee.

Officers were called at 3:44 p.m. to the West 7th Street Wal-Mart for fraud. According to investigators, the man told employees that he was from Wal-Mart Headquarters and tried to steal money from the store. The store employees refused to give him money and instead called police. Officers discovered the man did the same thing at other Wal-Mart stores across Missouri. The man was arrested for fraud for his acts in Joplin and Mount Vernon. A female who was with him was also arrested for Felony Parole Violation Warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas.  Police seized cash and credit cards.

