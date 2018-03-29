Skimmer Device Found, JPD Gives Tips To Community

The Joplin Police Department says a skimmer device was found on a gas pump at the Doc Shop (2703 E. 32nd Street). Captain Trevor Duncan says skimmer devices have turned up in Joplin on gas pumps, ATM's and other debit/credit card devices for the last couple of years.

The skimming device stores credit and debit card numbers and criminals later download that information.

Joplin Police offer the following tips to help keep residents from becoming victims.

-Always check gas pumps and ATM's for unusual devices stuck to them

-Watch for anyone lingering in the area for no apparent reason

-Always check for security tape on access points on the pump: JPD says sometimes you can pull skimming devices off, but sometimes they are hidden internally. They say that's why on gas pumps it's important to make sure the security tape over the edge of the panel is still intact and not broken.

-When possible, do not use the debit option as this allows an opportunity to record your PIN number.

If you find something suspicious, contact store management and Police immediately and stay with the device if you can until police arrive.