Humane Society Hosts Training in Animal Cruelty Forensics

Kansas law enforcement get training on the forensics of animal cruelty.



The Humane Society of the United States hosted a free training seminar to Pittsburg, KS area law enforcement today (March 29). The event, held at the Weede Lecture Hall at Pittsburg State University, is the last of a four-day tour across Kansas. The training put the focus on veterinary forensics, forensic entomology, blood stain analysis, investigating and prosecuting animal crimes and touches on animal fighting paraphernalia. Organizers pushed the importance of looking into animal cruelty cases and say this program helps by providing training and resources to law enforcement.

Midge Grinstead, Senior State Director of The Humane Society says, "If you look at animal issues a lot of times people think it is a dog or its a cat or its a prank. When in fact you are getting a glimpse into a home, into a community on what's going on there. And if you pay attention to that animal you can save a person down the line. Because people who are violent to animals don't stop there. They learn and they go forward from there."

The presenters for the event were Dr. Melinda Merck, a veterinary forensics expert, and Janette Reever, senior manager of the Animal Crimes, Animal Cruelty, Rescue and Response team for The HSUS.

More than 200 law enforcement personnel were registered to attend the event across Kansas. More than 30 officers from nearly 20 agencies attended the training program in Pittsburg.

The HSUS partnered with Kansas Animal Control Association, Pittsburg State University Police, Kansas Peace Officers Association, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, KCK Animal Services and Helping Hands Humane Society for the event.