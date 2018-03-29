Quantcast

Humane Society Hosts Training in Animal Cruelty Forensics - KOAM TV 7

Humane Society Hosts Training in Animal Cruelty Forensics

Updated:

Kansas law enforcement get training on the forensics of animal cruelty.

The Humane Society of the United States hosted a free training seminar to Pittsburg, KS area law enforcement today (March 29). The event, held at the Weede Lecture Hall at Pittsburg State University, is the last of a four-day tour across Kansas. The training put the focus on veterinary forensics, forensic entomology, blood stain analysis, investigating and prosecuting animal crimes and touches on animal fighting paraphernalia. Organizers pushed the importance of looking into animal cruelty cases and say this program helps by providing training and resources to law enforcement.

Midge Grinstead, Senior State Director of The Humane Society says, "If you look at animal issues a lot of times people think it is a dog or its a cat or its a prank. When in fact you are getting a glimpse into a home, into a community on what's going on there. And if you pay attention to that animal you can save a person down the line. Because people who are violent to animals don't stop there. They learn and they go forward from there."

The presenters for the event were Dr. Melinda Merck, a veterinary forensics expert, and Janette Reever, senior manager of the Animal Crimes, Animal Cruelty, Rescue and Response team for The HSUS.

More than 200 law enforcement personnel were registered to attend the event across Kansas. More than 30 officers from nearly 20 agencies attended the training program in Pittsburg.

The HSUS partnered with Kansas Animal Control Association, Pittsburg State University Police, Kansas Peace Officers Association, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, KCK Animal Services and Helping Hands Humane Society for the event.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Skimmer Device Found, JPD Gives Tips To Community

    Skimmer Device Found, JPD Gives Tips To Community

    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:54:39 GMT
    JPDJPD
    JPDJPD
    The Joplin Police Department says a skimmer device was found on a gas pump at the Doc Shop (2703 E. 32nd Street).  Captain Trevor Duncan says skimmer devices have turned up in Joplin on gas pumps, ATM's and other debit/credit card devices for the last couple of years. The skimming device stores credit and debit card numbers and criminals later download that information. Click Here to read a previous story in Joplin about skimming devices. Joplin Police offer the following tips...More >>
    The Joplin Police Department says a skimmer device was found on a gas pump at the Doc Shop (2703 E. 32nd Street).  Captain Trevor Duncan says skimmer devices have turned up in Joplin on gas pumps, ATM's and other debit/credit card devices for the last couple of years. The skimming device stores credit and debit card numbers and criminals later download that information. Click Here to read a previous story in Joplin about skimming devices. Joplin Police offer the following tips...More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-29

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-29

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:39:08 GMT
    LIBERAL SCHOOL BOND Liberal, Missouri residents vote Tuesday on a $3-Million dollar proposal for tornado shelters.   The district hopes to tap FEMA funds to add a gym on to the high school.  It would serve as a community storm shelter.  The elementary school would also get a safe room.  Other improvements would include new heating and air at the high school gymnasium. RUSSIA CONNECTION For the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has revealed a co...More >>
    LIBERAL SCHOOL BOND Liberal, Missouri residents vote Tuesday on a $3-Million dollar proposal for tornado shelters.   The district hopes to tap FEMA funds to add a gym on to the high school.  It would serve as a community storm shelter.  The elementary school would also get a safe room.  Other improvements would include new heating and air at the high school gymnasium. RUSSIA CONNECTION For the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has revealed a co...More >>

  • Well-Known Symbol of Strength After Joplin Tornado Succumbs to Nature

    Well-Known Symbol of Strength After Joplin Tornado Succumbs to Nature

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:30:46 GMT

    The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol.  But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.

    More >>

    The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol.  But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.