Lions Sweep DH vs. Fort Hays

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern softball team completed the sweep of its second doubleheader in two days after defeating the Fort Hays State Tigers 6-1 and 3-1 on the campus of Joplin High School Thursday afternoon.



Game One

The Lions (18-20, 5-7 MIAA) led off the scoring in the first as Lexi Ferrari put together a patient at-bat that turned into a walk and the first run of the game. Ashley Caldarella on a 1-2 count clocked one into a gap for a double, sending two runners home to break a 1-1 tie and put them up 3-1.



Southern went on to register two singles and a double in the fourth to knock in three more and win in convincing fashion 6-1.



Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm improved to 6-4 and recorded second-straight complete game victory (fifth of the year), while tying a season-high ten strikeouts and holding the Tigers to one run all the way back in the second.



Lead-off hitter Abi Corbett recorded a 3-for-4 line and a run scored. Elizabeth Windsor and Shelby Friendboth contributed two hits each for a combined three RBIs on the day.



Game Two

To begin the second game, FHSU (9-27, 5-9 MIAA) struck first by walking in a run at the top of the first.



Southern tied it up at 1-1 after first baseman Erika Lutgen smoked one up the middle to center field, scoring Corbett from second with two outs. Lutgen continued her dominance under pressure in hitting a two-out single to score Corbett and Windsor in the fifth and give the Lions a 3-1 advantage for the victory.



Junior pitcher Taurean Guzman went the distance, limiting the Tigers to a run on six hits throughout seven innings.



Next Up

MSSU completes its third-straight MIAA doubleheader as it welcomes the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers for a 2:00 pm matchup at Joplin High School.