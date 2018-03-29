Quantcast

Baxter Springs Man Sentenced for Assault on Officers

A Baxter Springs, KS man is sentenced for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

On July 12th, 2017, authorities were called out to a domestic disturbance at a home on Park Avenue in Baxter Springs.  Authorities with the Baxter Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded.  When authorities entered the home, they say 30-year-old Shawn James Tallant pointed a shotgun at officers and made verbal threats.

According to the Cherokee County Attorney's Office, officers were able to take cover and calm the suspect down.  They then convinced Tallant to surrender.  They later found that the weapon was an air-powered shotgun. 

Tallant was charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal threat.  Police say he was making violent threats to his girlfriend and her infant child.

Tallant was sentenced on March 28th, 2018, to 27 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to Attorney Jake Conard, this is the second time in six months a person has been convicted and received a prison sentence for pointing an air gun at a law enforcement officer.  In January, Mark Best was sentenced to 43 months for using an air gun in a standoff with Cherokee County Deputies. "The intent of the statute is to punish those who use a weapon to cause fear in another. The person looking down the barrel of that gun isn't going to take the time to see if it's a toy," says Conard.

