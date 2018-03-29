MSSU's Carr Named HM All-American

Missouri Southern guard CJ Carr picked up yet another honor on Thursday, being named an honorable mention All-American.

On top of Thursday's honor, Carr was also a first team All-MIAA selection this season, was named All-Region and was also a member of the MIAA All-Defensive Team.

This season Carr led the MIAA in steals (2.2 spg) and assists (6.0 apg) while also finishing fifth in the league in scoring (18.4 ppg).

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- Already a two-time All-Region selection, CJ Carr has been named an honorable mention All-American pick by the Division II Bulletin today.



Carr was named a first-team All-MIAA and first-team All-Region selection by the NABC and the Conference Commissioner's Association, as well as a member of the MIAA All-Defensive Team this year.



This season, Carr led the MIAA in steals and assists, while ranking fifth in scoring and second in minutes. He also ranks 17th nationally in steals and 19th in assists per game. Carr averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds 2.2 steals and 6.0 assists per game.



A two-time All-MIAA player, Carr finished his career with 1,111 points and moves up the all-time scoring ladder in MSSU history into 14th place. His point total is the third-most points scored in MSSU history by a two-year player (Taevaunn Prince, 1,303 – Marvin Townsend, 1,167).



Carr is one of three players from the MIAA on the All-Ameican team, joining Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri (first-team) and Brady Skeens of Washburn (Honorable Mention). The complete list of the All-American team is in the story links above.