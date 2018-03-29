MSSU's Carr Named HM All-American

Carr has already earned All-MIAA and All-Region honors this season.More >>
Missouri Southern has won six straight games after sweeping a double-header against the Tigers Thursday.More >>
The Lions are looking to bounce back after a winless season in 2017.More >>
The Lions rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Pitt State 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Wildcats shut down the Panthers Wednesday in an 8-1 victory.More >>
MSSU outscored SBU 12-3 in Wednesday's double-header.More >>
A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.More >>
The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol. But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
